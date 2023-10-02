Woman dies after found unresponsive in Washington Township house fire; cause investigated

EDINBORO — Pennsylvania State Police investigators are continuing their search for the cause of a Friday evening fire in Washington Township that led to the death of a 73-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name is not being released pending confirmation from the Erie County Coroner's Office, was rushed to UPMC Hamot after firefighters found her unresponsive inside her burning house at 12380 Silverthorn Road, according to state police in Girard.

The fire was reported Friday at 7:28 p.m., when a passerby noticed smoke and flames coming from the house, according to state police and Erie County 911. The woman was pronounced dead in the emergency room of UPMC Hamot at 8:46 p.m. Friday, the Erie County Coroner's Office reported.

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play in the fire, which state police Troop E fire marshals and criminal investigation units are continuing to investigate.

Firefighters remained on the scene of the fire until 12:11 a.m. Saturday. Information on the extent of structural damage caused by the fire was not immediately available Monday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: State police probe cause of Washington Twp. fire where woman died