Woman dies in Fresno County crash. The other car, authorities suspect, had fled a crime scene

A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a Fresno County traffic collision, which Highway Patrol and Sheriff’s Office investigators said could be the result of a group of mail thieves fleeing a crime scene.

The crash happened about 1 p.m at the four-way controlled intersection at Elm and Manning Avenues.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old woman was at the stop sign in a Nissan Versa facing west on Manning. The woman had driven into the intersection when a Nissan Murano, headed north, failed to stop, the CHP stated.

The Murano crashed into the driver’s side of the Versa, causing major damage to both vehicles. The woman, who was not identified pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the Murano were suspected of trying to flee the area after stealing mail from a nearby mailbox, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Murano, 30-year-old Bretney Gosvener, is facing charges of felony vehicular manslaughter, the CHP said.

Deputies said a passenger, Jason Wheeler, 41, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. The third person was not arrested, but all three were being investigated in the mail theft, according to the Sheriff’s Office.