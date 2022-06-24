Woman dies from gunshot at home

Jun. 24—HIGH POINT — A 42-year-old High Point woman died at her home near downtown Thursday night after being shot.

Christina Mallicoat was shot about 10:10 p.m. at a house in the 300 block of Qubein Avenue, formerly Montlieu Avenue, two blocks west of Centennial Street, the High Point Police Department said.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting Friday and would not confirm whether there is a suspect, but Police Communications Specialist Victoria Ruvio said investigators do not think there is any threat to the public.

Mallicoat was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting is the city's ninth homicide of 2022.