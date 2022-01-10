Woman dies from gunshot wound in Fresno homicide. Police unraveling puzzle

Fresno homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound, police said Monday.

A Fresno County sheriff’s deputy driving near the intersection of Olive and Marks avenues before 3 a.m. Saturday noticed the woman lying just off the roadway, police said.

The deputy stopped to check on the woman — identified as 40-year-old Mayra Barajas — and noticed the gunshot wound to her upper body before beginning life-saving efforts, police said.

Emergency personnel then arrived, according to a news release, and took her to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m.

It is unclear why Barajas was in the area and police are looking for witnesses, according to investigators.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.