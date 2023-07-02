Woman dies from gunshot wound at local hospital

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Saturday.

Police were called to a Montgomery hospital just before 1 p.m. Doctors pronounced the woman dead at the hospital, according to an MPD news release.

Police are working to identify the location of the shooting. Officers had not made any arrests late Saturday afternoon in connection with the shooting.

The dead woman was not identified and police released no additional information.

