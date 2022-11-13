Woman dies from gunshot wound after Phoenix police respond to shooting call

A Phoenix police cruiser.

A woman died Friday evening from a gunshot wound in northwest Phoenix.

Just after 6:30 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Ocotillo Road and found Taliyah Kizzee, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. Kizzee was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives started and investigation and are still determining what led to the shooting, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dies from shooting in NW Phoenix