Woman dies from gunshot wound in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE – A 30-year-old woman died here from a gunshot wound early Monday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says.

A statement from acting county Prosecutor Cary Shill identified the victim as Jazmen Martin–Richardson.

According to the office, local police were called around midnight to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue and found the woman. Emergency medical personnel could not revive her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office’s Major Crimes Unit and local police are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7666 or to leave an anonymous tip at the office website, www.acpo.org/tips.html, using the “Submit a Tip” page.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers can be reached at (609 652-1234 or 1 (800) 658-8477 (TIPS) or at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

