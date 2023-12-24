Woman dies after head-on crash on U.S. Highway 71 in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A woman died after a wrong-way driver struck the car she was riding in head-on in Grandview early Sunday.

Grandview police were alerted by Kansas City police around 3:30 a.m. that someone driving a Ford Flex was going south in northbound lanes on US Highway 71 toward Grandview.

Both KCPD and GPD unsuccessfully tried stopping the wrong-way driver until the Flex ran into a Ford Taurus with two people inside head-on in Grandview city limits.

A woman who was the passenger of the Taurus died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The driver of the Flex was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Grandview police believe that alcohol may have been the contributing factor to the crash, but that is still under investigation.

