Woman dies in Hickory crash, police say

A woman died in a crash on Tuesday, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Investigators said a man driving a 2019 Audi A5 was heading north on Highway 127 around 6 p.m. Officers said when the driver got to the 16th Avenue Northwest intersection, he slammed into a 2013 Ford Fusion.

Lona Madeline Stafford, 85, a passenger inside the Ford, was taken to a Charlotte hospital where she later died.

Police asked anyone with information to reach out to them as they continue their investigation. Call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

Officers did not say if they are pursuing any charges in the case.

No further information was released.

