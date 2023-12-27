Woman dies in hospital hours after she was shot Tuesday night on Kansas City’s East Side

A woman died following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a shooting in the 2500 block of Myrtle Avenue, where people at the scene told them a family member took the shooting victim to a hospital, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On the way there, the family member called 911 for assistance. Officers and emergency medical services responded to the secondary location and took the woman to a hospital.

Detectives responded to Myrtle Avenue to process the scene and investigate. They learned several hours later that the woman had died from her injuries.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and are working to identify any suspects and learn what led to the shooting.

The killing marks the 182nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. This year now matches 2020, which ended with 182 homicides, as one of the city’s deadliest years on record.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.