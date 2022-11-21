Woman dies at hospital after shooting, Columbia police say

The Columbia Police Department has launched an investigation after a woman was shot and killed.

The 31-year-old woman was shot Friday at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. That’s near Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, off Interstate 126, in the area where the Broad River and Saluda River meet.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the woman.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.