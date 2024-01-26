Woman dies after house fire in rural Cass County, authorities investigating cause

A woman died after a house fire near Harrisonville Friday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders were called around 4:45 a.m. to the scene of a fire near East 296th Street and South Hess Road. Multiple agencies responded as firefighters from six area departments worked to contain the fire.

Two people were found at the scene, one male and one female victim, the sheriff’s office said. The female was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews from six area departments worked to contain a house fire in Harrisonville, Missouri, early Friday morning. One woman died following the incident.

The Cass County Fire Investigation Team is working with the Missouri State fire marshal and other agencies to determine what caused the fire.

The Central Cass and West Peculiar Fire Protection Districts were assisted by the Adrian, Harrisonville, Dolan, West Dolan and Garden City fire departments.