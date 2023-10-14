Woman dies after incident at Franklin factory

A woman is dead after an incident at a Franklin plant overnight.

Police and medics were called to the Forvia plant, formally known as Faurecia, on Commerce Center Dr. just after midnight on Saturday.

An incident with a piece of machinery was reported and caused severe trauma to a female employee’s head, according to Capt. Brian Pacifico with Franklin police.

The woman died from her injuries. She has not been identified at this time.

Pacifico told News Center 7 that the incident was “non-criminal.”

News Center 7 has reached out to the company about the incident. We’re awaiting a response.