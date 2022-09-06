Woman dies from injuries in Federal Way shooting

A woman died from her injuries after she was shot in Federal Way Monday night.

At 11:22 p.m., officers were called to reports of gunshots near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street.

About 10 minutes later, as officers were searching the area, a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Francis Hospital in a private vehicle. Medical staff treated her, but she died at the hospital.

Officers believe the shooting happened in the 32100 block of 46th Place Southwest. Investigators have not yet determined what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects.

Detectives from the Federal Way Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

