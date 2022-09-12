Woman dies from injuries in Fort Worth crash involving suspected drunken driver

A Cleburne woman died Sunday morning from injuries she sustained earlier this month in a Fort Worth crash, which police say involved a suspected drunken driver.

The victim was identified as Michelle Guevara, 23, who died at 11:23 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other women were injured in the Sept. 5 crash at Mansfield Highway and Wichita Street.

Fort Worth police arrested 29-year-old Juan Manuel Lopez in the case and he remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $60,000.

Lopez was charged on Sept. 8 with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

Police responded to the major accident about 4 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The suspect is believed to have run at least one red light at a high rate of speed before he crashed his car into another vehicle in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

Three women suffered critical injuries in the crash, authorities said, and they were taken to an area hospital. One of the women was Guevara.

Lopez also was taken to a hospital in serious condition before his arrest.