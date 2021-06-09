Woman dies from injuries in wreck

Jun. 9—HIGH POINT — A young woman was killed and a young man and a boy were injured in a single-car wreck along an east High Point street late Monday.

Jasmine Monique Dunbar, 25, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

Dunbar was the front-seat passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Elantra that ran off the left side of Russell Avenue near the intersection with Hines Street about 11:30 p.m., struck an embankment and a tree, and overturned onto its roof, according to the High Point Police Department. Dunbar was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, Ronnie Lee Ellerbe Jr., 21, was also transported to Wake. Police said Tuesday that he was seriously injured.

A 14-year-old-boy from High Point in the back seat of the car was taken to Cone Health Med Center in north High Point for treatment. His injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening, according to police. The teenager's name wasn't released because of his age.

Lt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise that the initial investigation showed no evidence of impairment by the driver, but speeding may have been a factor.

"The traffic investigator stated he feels certain that none of the occupants were wearing seat belts," Truitt said.

Any criminal charges will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation. Police said that anyone with information about the wreck can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

