Woman dies at Jackson County Jail

Nov. 14—A 34-year-old woman who was an inmate in the Jackson County Jail died Sunday night after suffering an apparent medical emergency, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

Next of kin have been notified about the death of Sabrina Renee Decker of Central Point, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.

A determination of the cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology tests, the sheriff's office said.

At about 10:14 p.m. Sunday, jail deputies recognized that Decker was in medical need. They helped her out of her cell, at which time she was alert and responsive to deputies' questions, the sheriff's office said.

Jail staff requested an ambulance, but Decker became unresponsive before emergency medical services could arrive. Deputies began life-saving efforts and then were joined by first responders from Medford Fire-Rescue and Mercy Flights. Their efforts were unsuccessful, and Decker was pronounced dead at approximately 10:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Medford and Central Point police departments are assisting sheriff's detectives in the open and ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of her death, Decker was facing charges that included possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Decker was arrested in April for allegedly traveling to San Francisco and transporting fentanyl back to the Medford area. Arresting detectives allegedly found 114 grams of the often deadly opioid in her clothing and purse, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Fentanyl is so potent that 114 grams of pure fentanyl could kill 57,000 people, according to information on lethal doses from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Decker was released from jail and repeatedly failed to appear in court on charges. She was apprehended Nov. 4 on warrants and had 1 ounce of fentanyl in her clothing, according to another probable cause affidavit.

"Decker told me that she was walking to a location to deliver the fentanyl," a Medford police officer said in the affidavit.

One ounce of pure fentanyl could kill 14,174 people, according to the DEA.

Decker had past convictions for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and second-degree theft, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

