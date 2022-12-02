MARINETTE - A 32-year-old woman died after being shot Thursday afternoon at the Trolley Station Apartments, 1529 Main St., according to the Marinette Police Department.

Officers arrived shortly after 4 p.m. and provided first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The woman was transported by paramedics to Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area, where she died.

Officials found a 31-year-old man, who reportedly fled the crime scene, at a Marinette home around 4:30 p.m. and took him into custody. The man was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and transported to the Marinette County Jail.

The Marinette County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the matter for potential charges.

The Marinette Police Department has requested the assistance of the State Crime Lab to process the crime scene. Police Chief Jon LaCombe said officers are gathering facts and will release more details as they become available.

The names of the people involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The police department says if anyone has information regarding this incident to call them at 715-732-5200.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Woman dies in Marinette shooting; man in custody