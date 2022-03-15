Woman dies in Mat-Su when shots fired into camper

Mar. 15—A Wasilla woman died Sunday night after someone fired gunshots into the camper she was in, Alaska State Troopers said.

Authorities at 9:39 p.m. were called to a report of a shooting on Forest Hills Drive in Meadow Lakes, troopers wrote in a statement. Two people were inside the camper when multiple gunshots were fired into it from the outside, troopers said.

Kelsey Damman, 28, was shot and died at the scene, according to troopers. The other person in the camper was not injured, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and McDaniel said there is no public safety risk. He did not provide additional information about the incident and said the investigation is ongoing.

The State Medical Examiner Office will perform an autopsy on Damman, troopers wrote.

No arrests have been made, and troopers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 907-352-5401 or submit a tip online, through the AKTips smartphone app or by texting the word AKTIPS — followed by information about the shooting — to 847411.