Woman dies mysteriously after fighting with Orange County deputy

A woman who fought an Orange County deputy died mysteriously after other deputies restrained her, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to Crystal Glen Boulevard around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a woman “displaying erratic behavior in the area.” According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was knocking on doors in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Central Florida Parkway and South John Young Parkway.

One deputy heard glass breaking while on the scene. It was later determined that the woman threw a large paver stone through the window of a residence.

The sheriff’s office said the woman fought with the first deputy who made contact. More deputies got involved in order to secure her. It’s unclear how, but the woman became unresponsive, the release said.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the in-custody death and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office for review. The sheriff’s office said it will conduct its own internal investigation once that process is complete.

The deputies involved were placed on temporary paid administrative leave.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.

