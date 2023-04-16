Woman dies after Norfolk shooting, police say

A woman was pronounced dead after a shooting in Norfolk early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1900 block of East Ocean View Avenue after a call came in around 2:10 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release details about the victim’s name or the crime Sunday morning. Officers continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com/1126.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com