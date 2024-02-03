Woman dies in North Kansas City after being hit by car while leaving store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died after being hit by a car near NE Barry Road on Saturday afternoon.

As a woman was leaving a store located at 600 NE Barry Road, a red Ford Escape was pulling up to the entrance and hit her around 11:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

