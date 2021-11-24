Woman dies in northern Bradford County fire, Pennsylvania State Police release victim ID

One person was killed Friday in a house fire in northern Bradford County, and police Tuesday night released the name of the victim.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, units from Athens and other local volunteer fire departments responded to 844 Moore Hill Road in Litchfield Township, southeast of Athens, after the victim called 911 to report a fire at her residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda.

Firefighters arrived on the scene about 12 minutes later to discover the home was fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

Emergency personnel discovered the victim, identified as 69-year-old Nanette Zampier, inside the residence after the blaze was extinguished.

Bradford County Chief Deputy Coroner Timothy Cahill arrived at the scene and pronounced Zampier dead at 6:36 p.m.

There was no word if anyone else was in the residence at the time and state police say there were no signs of foul play present. Zampier's death has been ruled accidental.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

