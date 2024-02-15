Woman dies after off-road vehicle crash in Fresno park, police say. Alcohol suspected

A woman was killed in a crash while riding an off-road vehicle in a southwest Fresno park, police said Thursday.

The woman was in an all-terrain vehicle with a man about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside Hyde Park, which is northeast of Fruit and Church avenues, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

The driver lost control of the ATV near Arthur and Florence avenues before the crash that killed the woman, police said.

The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Officers could not immediately say which of the two were driving before the fatal crash, and police said they were speaking with the man.

Police said Thursday they believed alcohol was a contributing factor. Neither was wearing a seat belt or a helmet.