Woman dies after parachute gets tangled at Lodi Parachute Center, officials say

A woman died Saturday after an accident at the Lodi Parachute Center, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday. Officials said that shortly before 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call of a parachutist who had come down with her parachutes tangled. "What was reported to us from someone who witnessed the [incident]… was that the chute failed to fully open as she was coming down and it was heavily tangled around her," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The woman did not survive, the sheriff's office said. Officials added that the woman was "very experienced." See more above.

