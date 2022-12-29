Woman dies in Pawcatuck house fire

Dec. 28—STONINGTON — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning during the search of a Pawcatuck home that had caught fire, fire officials said.

Firefighters said she was found inside the single-family home at 19 Moss St., where the kitchen had caught fire. Police said they did not plan to release the name of the deceased woman until Thursday.

Pawcatuck Fire Department Assistant Chief and Deputy Fire Marshal Byron Stillman said firefighters responded to the home at about 9:24 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the home. Two occupants of the home were already outside and firefighters were alerted to the possibility of someone still trapped inside, Stillman said.

Stillman said the deceased woman was discovered during the search. The fire in the kitchen was extinguished, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stonington Fire Marshal's Office and State Fire Marshal's Office.

Four people were temporarily displaced by the fire. The two people who had exited the burning home — a woman and her son — were taken by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation, Deputy Police Chief Todd Olson said. A man who lived there was not home at the time of the fire.

Stonington police detectives are involved in the investigation though there does not appear to be anything criminal about the woman's death, Olson said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman's cause of death, which Olson said appears to be related to the fire.

Olson said it was a "sad day," for family, friends and first responders who knew the deceased woman. The Red Cross and Stonington Human Services are both involved in providing emergency support for the family. Olson said Stonington Animal Control officers are also trying to locate a family cat that was outside the home at the time of the fire.

Public records show the home is owned by Diane Gillece and Scott Gifford.

