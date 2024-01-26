Woman dies in Peters Township house fire

A woman died in a house fire in Peters Township on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported to Washington County 911 by a family member just before 2:30 p.m.

Cathleen Castagna, 67, died in the fire.

Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco said the fire was extinguished by the time the 911 call was made.

The Peters Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are handling the investigation.

