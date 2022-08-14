Woman dies in police custody in Santa Fe

Aug. 14—New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of woman while in Santa Fe Police Department custody on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning tweet from the state agency.

Details are currently slim, but according to the tweet, the incident occurred sometime on Saturday at 1098 Willow Way, off of Agua Fria Street.

The incident is currently under investigation, but more information is expected to be released in a subsequent news release.

A representative of Santa Fe police or New Mexico State Police was not immediately available for comment Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.