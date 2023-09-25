Woman dies after police find shooting victims in car in south Phoenix

A south Phoenix shooting left a woman dead and a man injured on Monday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Just after 2:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near First Avenue and Lynne Lane, south of Southern Avenue. Police said while officers were in the area, patrol and air units saw a vehicle speeding nearby. Officers followed the vehicle and pulled it over near Second Avenue and Broadway Road.

According to police, officers found three people in the car, two of them with gunshot wounds.

The two injured passengers were taken to a hospital — one man with an injury that was not life-threatening and a woman with a life-threatening injury.

The woman later died at the hospital, police said. Her identity was not released by police.

Officers later learned that a shooting took place near Seventh Street and Carter Road, north of Baseline, as the speeding vehicle was leaving the area.

Police said one man was detained but did not release further information.

An investigation into the incident remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 woman dead, 1 injured after south Phoenix shooting