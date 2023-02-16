Woman dies at Santa Fe County jail, first inmate death of 2023

Feb. 15—An inmate at the Santa Fe County jail died Wednesday morning, the first jail death of 2023.

County spokeswoman Cindy McKee confirmed in an email that 42-year-old Isabel Alvarez died at the jail at 8:57 a.m. She said next of kin had been notified as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Like all incidents of this magnitude, we cannot comment further until an investigation has been completed," McKee said.

Online jail records state Alvarez was booked into the facility Monday for failing to pay court fines and failure to appear at a hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.