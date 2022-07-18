Woman dies after she’s found bleeding and ‘exposed’ in Pennsylvania park, police say

A 55-year-old woman was found bleeding, exposed and unresponsive in a Pennsylvania park, authorities said.

After she was found in the North Philadelphia park at about 7:20 p.m. local time Sunday, July 18, she was rushed to a local hospital, according to an incident report from the Philadelphia Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m. that evening. Her name or cause of death has not been released.

Authorities consider her death to be “suspicious.”

Police said no other information was available as of Monday morning.

