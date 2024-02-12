Woman dies after she was found shot on sidewalk early Monday in Kansas City

A woman died following a shooting early Monday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. in the area of East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, where they found a woman shot and unresponsive on the sidewalk, according to Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews declared the woman dead at the scene.

Police detained two people at the scene. Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the area for evidence and canvassed for witnesses.

The incident was the sixth homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 17 killings at this time last year.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.