Woman dies after she was found unconscious while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, deputies say

A woman died Tuesday after she was found unconscious while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 60-year-old woman’s identity was not immediately released by the sheriff’s office because deputies were still working on reaching her next of kin, the agency said.

She was snorkeling in the waters in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park when she was found unresponsive around 12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies do not suspect foul play, and cause of death is pending autopsy results.