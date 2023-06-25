Woman dies in accidental shooting on I-Drive, Orange County deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died after a shooting Saturday night.

9:30 a.m. Update:

Deputies said the shooting happened in a vehicle near International Drive and Central Florida Parkway.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the shooting was accidental; the gun discharged and hit a woman who was a passenger in the car.

Detectives are working to gather more information about the incident.

Read: Hot temps, low rain chances for Central Florida

Earlier story:

According to a news release, deputies responded to International Drive near SeaWorld Orlando around 11:40 p.m.

Investigators said they found a woman who had been shot, and after she was taken to the hospital, she died from her injuries.

Deputies: $5K reward offered for information in Orange County banquet hall shooting

Deputies said that all parties involved are cooperating with law enforcement.

Channel 9 will provide updates on this developing story as it becomes available.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.