Woman dies after shooting with Hinds County deputies near Raymond Detention Center

A woman was shot to death near the Raymond Detention Center Friday afternoon, said Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Three sheriff's deputies were involved in the shooting on County Farm Road, Jones said in a tweet.

He did not say why the woman was there or whether she was armed. As of Friday afternoon, she has not yet been identified.

Update: the shooting at RDC involved at least three deputies and an unidentified female. The female is deceased. Both RDC and the Work Center along with all detainees are secure. Neither facility was compromised and the shooting occurred on County Farm Rd. — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) March 11, 2022

The Raymond Detention Center and the Work Center were secured and neither facility was compromised, Jones said. The jail and work center are both located on County Farm Road.

Jones said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which handles all officer-involved shootings in the state, will investigate. A spokesperson from MBI was not immediately available for comment.

