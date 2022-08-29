Woman dies in shooting inside her Clinton, Missouri, home; Man arrested in the killing

A 28-year-old woman died over the weekend after being shot multiple times inside her Clinton, Missouri home, police said on Facebook.

Police responded to the shooting about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Louise Avenue. There, they found the victim, Ashton Christine Alexander, who had died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man, who was being held on suspicion of murder. Formal charges have not been filed. He was being held in the Henry County jail, according to jail logs on Monday.

The Clinton Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the killing.