Woman dies after shooting at Memphis apartments, police say

A woman is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis apartment complex on Friday.

Memphis Police said that the woman was shot at the Cedar Run Apartments in Hickory Hill.

The woman died from the shooting, police said.

According to MPD, four men are responsible for her death and ran away after the gunfire.

If you have any information about those men, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

