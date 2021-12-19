Woman dies in shooting outside apartment building in Hampton

Dave Ress, Daily Press

A woman died Sunday after being hit by gunfire in the 100 block of West County Street in the Phoebus area of Hampton, police said.

Officers found the woman when responding to a call of a shooting shortly after 4 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation found the woman was outside and to the rear of an apartment building when she was hit by gunfire.

Other circumstances and a motive are under investigation, and police had no suspect information.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories