Woman dies in shooting outside apartment building in Hampton

A woman died Sunday after being hit by gunfire in the 100 block of West County Street in the Phoebus area of Hampton, police said.

Officers found the woman when responding to a call of a shooting shortly after 4 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation found the woman was outside and to the rear of an apartment building when she was hit by gunfire.

Other circumstances and a motive are under investigation, and police had no suspect information.

