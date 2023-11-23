A 27-year-old woman has died after she was shot Wednesday night in Lawrence, according to Gary Woodruff, deputy chief for the Lawrence Police Department.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Normal Avenue, where they found the woman with at least one gunshot wound, he said.

Detectives' working theory is that the woman might have gone outside to investigate a possible vehicle theft that was going on, which resulted her being shot, Woodruff said.

Police believe two men in dark clothing were involved but do not have more specific descriptions of them or the vehicle, he said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman dies after shooting outside home in Lawrence