Woman dies after shooting in Rock Hill, police say

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a homicide after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived at Friedheim Road to respond to a shooting victim around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. They found a 33-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police said they were told a dark colored sedan may have been involved in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call 803-329-7293.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

