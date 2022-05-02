Woman dies after shooting in Texas Roadhouse parking lot; suspect arrested

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse on Saturday night.

According to a news release, at 8:27 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 2800 block of I-40 West in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a female victim, Marisela Mendoza, 23, with gunshot wounds.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse on Saturday night.

She was taken by AMR to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries. Next of kin for the victim has been notified, police said.

Homicide detectives and patrol officers interviewed witnesses at the scene. They learned the suspect and victim were in a relationship and were not residents of Amarillo.

According to police, the man and woman involved in the incident had traveled to Amarillo separately and gotten into an argument in the parking lot, which led to the suspect shooting the victim and leaving the scene in a gray car. Once the identity of the suspect was established, an Amber alert and regional broadcasts were issued.

A murder warrant was obtained on the suspect, who was identified as Mario Rodriquez, 30. He was located in Hereford, arrested and booked into jail in Hereford.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Woman dies after Texas Roadhouse parking lot; man arrested