Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday.

At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics tried to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were still collecting evidence inside one motel room hours later.

Homicide detectives will investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.