Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, troopers say

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Bill Ledford Road near Cat Square Road.

Troopers said a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Bill Ledford Road, crossed the centerline, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Brook Morgan White, died at the scene.

Troopers said White was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, an initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed as contributing factors in the collision.

