Woman dies in south Phoenix shooting near 16th Street, Baseline Road

A woman died Sunday following a shooting in south Phoenix, according to police.

Police said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m., near South 16th Street and East Baseline Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police did not release the woman's identity.

The investigation was ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

