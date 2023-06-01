Woman dies in south Tallahassee shooting Wednesday evening

A woman died Wednesday evening after a shooting at a residence in south Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Police Department posted on social media that it was investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Cochran Drive, located a couple blocks from Jack McLean Jr. Park. An adult female victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred inside a residence and all involved parties have been identified at this time," TPD said.

So far this year, five people were killed and 27 were injured in at least 35 shooting incidents in Tallahassee and Leon County, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation in the 800 block of Cochran Drive following a shooting that occurred just before 7 p.m.



The victim, an adult female, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/IRouT9zCsu — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) June 1, 2023

