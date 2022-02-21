Woman dies at St. Joseph County Jail after being charged in boyfriend's killing

St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — A woman charged last week with murdering her boyfriend during a “psychotic episode” was found dead Monday in a cell at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Rebecca Powell, 63, of South Bend, was found unresponsive and not breathing in a cell in the jail’s “medical unit” just after 4 a.m., according to written statements from police.

“Life-saving” efforts by jail staff, as well as South Bend Fire Department medics who were summoned, were unsuccessful, and Powell was pronounced dead, according to the police statements.

Authorities on Monday did not disclose any possible cause of Powell’s death. Indiana State Police are investigating her death because it occurred while local law enforcement had custody of her.

Sgt. Ted Bohner, an Indiana State Police spokesman, said he was unable to provide any additional information Monday, including whether Powell was on suicide watch, the specific injuries or medical problem reported to medics or details from the scene that would indicate the circumstances of her death.

County Sheriff Bill Redman could not immediately be reached by phone Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the state police said Powell’s autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo.

Powell was charged with murder after her boyfriend, Geoff Delusignan, 66, was found dead from gunshot wounds Feb. 15 at his home on Laurel Road, in Clay Township.

According to court documents filed by prosecutors, Delusignan had called Powell’s daughter that evening because he was concerned about Powell’s mental state. When the daughter arrived, she saw Delusignan’s feet sticking out from behind a piece of furniture.

Responding police officers found Delusignan lying on the floor with gunshot wounds.

While a police officer was transporting Powell for questioning, she allegedly asked, “Did I get him good,” and said she “did the right thing.”

3 inmates died at jail in 2021

Three inmates died in the jail last year.

On Sept. 1, Christopher Kleinrichert, 43, was discovered unconscious in his cell. After medical staff and South Bend fire personnel attempted to revive Kleinrichert, he was pronounced dead.

A forensic pathologist later determined his cause of death to be asphyxia due to a seizure and the manner of death to be natural causes related to severe emphysema. Jail surveillance showed Kleinrichert was uninjured when he entered his cell where he was housed alone. There was no physical trauma found.

Brian DeBeck, 44, was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in April after "struggling" with St. Joseph County Police, and with St. Joseph County Jail staff when he was arrested. St. Joseph County coroners listed DeBeck's death as a homicide.

The former St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit investigated DeBeck's death, but the findings of that investigation have not been disclosed publicly. The Tribune was unable to reach a spokesman for the St. Joseph County prosecutor's office by email or phone Monday.

Data from a 2021 IndyStar investigation also shows William Blake Anderson, 29, died from undetermined causes while being held at the jail in April of last year.

The IndyStar's investigation found that more than 300 people have died in Indiana jail since 2010.

