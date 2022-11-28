Woman dies after St. Petersburg man left a hatchet in her head, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman who was struck in the head with a hatchet last week has died and the man accused of hitting her now faces a murder charge, deputies said.

Lisa Ann Rogers, 56, was pronounced dead Saturday at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Dougherty, 40, who was previously arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge, now faces a charge of second degree murder, deputies said.

Deputies responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to 4000 24th Street North, Lot 230 in St. Petersburg and found Rogers with a hatchet protruding from her head. Detectives later identified Dougherty, who lived in the home with Rogers and left before deputies arrived, as a suspect. He was pulled over Thursday by a deputy in Alachua County, arrested and taken to jail there.