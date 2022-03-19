Woman dies after stabbing at home near Southland Drive in Lexington

A 54-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a home off Southland Drive in Lexington early Saturday, and police said they have a suspect in custody.

Lexington police said they were called to a home on the 400 block of Stratford Drive at 2:29 a.m. about an assault with a weapon.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released by the Fayette County coroner’s office, had “multiple stab wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the name of the person charged. They said the investigation is ongoing.

It was the city’s seventh homicide of the year.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.