Woman dies from stabbing in Johnston County. A 20-year-old is charged with murder

A young Zebulon man was charged by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office with murder in the fatal stabbing of his father’s ex-girlfiend Thursday.

Cody Austin Klein, 20, was arrested after deputies responded around 11:44 a..m. to the intersection of N.C. 39 and Little Divine Road in the town of Selma, according to a news release.

Klein is accused of assaulting Maria Frias McCann during an argument, authorities said. McCann was the former girlfriend of Klein’s father and both Klein and McCann lived on Lake Wendell Road in Zebulon.

McCann, 40, was takento WakeMed hospital in Raleigh, where she died.

Klein was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to the news release.

His charge was upgraded after McCann died, and he is being held without bail in Johnston County jail.

The Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate making more arrests in the homicide.

The News & Observer has asked the Sheriff’s Office for more information about the stabbing, as well as the total number of homicide cases this year.