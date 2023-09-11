Woman dies from stabbing, man killed in shooting: Weekly homicide tracker

Last week, one woman was fatally stabbed in a suspected domestic incident in Wake Forest.

The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun now list the Triangle’s most recent homicides online on Mondays in this new weekly roundup.

An interactive map, a searchable database, and links to our stories provide details on each death and the status of the investigation.

We are reassessing how we report homicides and violent crime.

▪ We want to rely less, especially on initial stories, on official sources alone.

▪ We want to emphasize trends and tell more about those killed and those affected by loss and violence in their communities.

▪ We want to create time in our reporters’ schedules to go deeper in search of better stories.

To do this, we may forgo separate stories on deaths when there is little information and sometimes not even a victim’s name.

The new homicide tracker, however, will include all violent deaths. (See below.) With the map, you can hover on a dot and learn the basic details. With the database, you will be able to search on incidents by name.

Know that as you do this, we are working to learn more about each case, about the victim and the ripples their death has in the community.

If you know one of the victims of the homicides listed below and would like to tell their story, please contact reporters Colleen Hammond at chammond@newsobserver.com or Aaron Sánchez-Guerra at asanchezguerra@newsobserver.com

These are the homicides in the Triangle from Sept. 5 - 10.

Raleigh homicides

Date: Sept. 5

Victim: Shawn Stovall

Age: 25

Location: 214 South Blount Street

Arrest: Quinton Andrews, 41, has been charged with murder

What we know:

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Raleigh police responded to South Blount Street after reports of a stabbing. Shawn Stovall, age 25, had been stabbed. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The following day, Quinton Andrews, age 41, was arrested and charged with murder.

UNC shooting; trooper shoots man in Raleigh, 3 dead in Durham: Triangle homicide tracker

Durham homicides

Date: Sept. 10

Victim: Romero Eathel Bent

Ages: 23

Locations: 100 block of Hunt Street

Arrest: None

What we know:

One man was shot and killed on the 100 block of Hunt Street around 12:06 a.m. Police said this appeared to be an “isolated incident.” No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.

Link to story:

Wake County homicides

Date: Sept. 5

Victim: Hue Thi Lu’o’ng

Ages: 58

Locations: 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road

Arrest: None

What we know:

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man and a woman were stabbed near the 8800 block of Ligon Mill Road. Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, Hue Thi Lu’o’ng later died of her injuries. She was 58.

The man’s identity has not been released, and he remains in the hospital with serious injuries as of Wednesday afternoon.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Rosalia Fodera said this is currently being investigated as a domestic dispute. She did not give details on the relationship of the man and woman.

Link to story:

Orange County homicides

There were no new homicides reported in Orange County from Sept 5- 10.

Database editor David Raynor contributed to this report.